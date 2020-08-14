The summer has been a warm one, but an abundance of heavy thunderstorms has dampened the soil, leading to a gradual cooling as the summer has progressed. Rainfall in our region was scant during the spring and remained below average in June, but July and August have delivered numerous widespread soaking rainfalls to the region. Typically, our region gets most of its 90-degree weather during July and August, but our hottest days this summer came in June.

Fargo had eight days at 90 or above in June with a peak of 99 degrees on June 7. July had five 90 degree days with the hottest at 93. In Grand Forks, June delivered six days in the 90s peaking at 97 on the 16th. July brought six days with 94 the hottest on the 24th. Weather in the 90s has been largely absent from our region in August. When soils are wet, some of the solar radiation is used to evaporate water, which leaves less to heat the air.