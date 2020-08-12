Although the first half of August has been cooler, the months of June and July combined were considerably warmer than the three-decade average and the average over the entire period of record.

The average daily mean temperature in Fargo was 72.4 degrees, which ranks as the fifth warmest in the 140 years of record. The Grand Forks average daily mean temperature of 70.6 degrees ranks seventh warmest of the 127 years of record. These are both representative of ongoing trends.

For Fargo, seven of the warmest 15 June-July periods have taken place since the year 2000. For Grand Forks, seven of the warmest 20 June-July periods have been since 2000. Summertime daily low temperatures have risen more than the daily highs, a sign of the increasing summertime humidity our region has been experiencing in recent decades.