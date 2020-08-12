A vicious thunderstorm complex on Monday, Aug. 10, flattened corn, uprooted trees and tore roofs from buildings along a 700-mile-long path from eastern Nebraska across the Midwest. Some of the worst damage was in Iowa, where an estimated 10 million acres of corn was damaged or flattened. There were well over 1,000 damaging wind reports with estimated wind gusts from 60 to 112 mph. This time of long-duration storm is called a derecho.

It happens sometimes when a hot and humid air mass is topped by a fast-moving, west-to-east wind in the upper atmosphere. An area of cold air aloft creates extreme instability, and the storms form into a bowed line which is able to translate much of the upper level wind down to the ground in the same direction as the storm motion. Derechos move at a high rate of speed, often near 70 mph, and leave behind damage similar to, but on a much larger scale, than that of a tornado.