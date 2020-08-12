Today is just another humid, stormy day in the summer of 2020. Through Aug. 12, the Grand Forks office of the National Weather Service had issued a total of 246 severe thunderstorm warnings and 37 tornado warnings this summer for eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

Although it is only mid-August, this is already the highest number of severe storm warnings since there were 274 in 2005. The 37 tornado warnings is the most since 2010, when there were an astounding 114 separate warnings issued for tornadoes.

It has also been a very warm summer. The average daily mean temperature for June and July combined is 72.4 degrees, the fifth warmest in the 140 years on record. Historically, the warmest summers have not always been the stormiest as many hot summers in the past were also very dry and accompanied by drought. This summer has been warm and humid as well as stormy.