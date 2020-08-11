The UV Index, developed by the National Climate Prediction Center and available all the time on the WDAY weather forecast found on InForum.com and also on our WDAY StormTRACKER app, is a forecast tool that may be of interest to anyone who spends a lot of time in the sun. The UV Index uses latitude, the time of year and the forecast for clouds and precipitation to estimate the amount of ultraviolet radiation from the sun.
These UV rays, not the temperature of the air, are the primary cause of sunburn and skin cancer. A UV index reading of 0-2 is considered low, 3-5 is moderate, 6-7 is high, 8-10 is very high and 11-12 is extreme. The higher the index is, the more you need to be thinking about your skin's exposure to this invisible but harmful radiation.