Sun dogs in August? We usually associate sun dogs with frigid winter weather, but they can happen any time of year, even when temperatures are in the 90s.

Sun dogs are caused by a layer of ice crystals between your eyes and the sun which cause a refraction of the light somewhat similar to the process that forms a rainbow, except that the refraction is different with ice crystals than with raindrops. In winter, sun dogs often happen in extremely cold weather when humidity in the air freezes into ice crystals or after a blizzard when snowflakes suspended in the air cause the refraction of light.

In summer, a similar effect can be achieved by thin cirrus clouds at 20,000 to 30,000 feet where the air is cold enough that the clouds are made of ice. The thin clouds allow sunlight to pass through the crystals, which refract the light to make summer sun dogs.