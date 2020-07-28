June brings the longest days and the strongest, most direct sunlight. The hottest days of the year most frequently happen during July. However, area lakes usually reach their peak temperatures during August at the end of summer. This is because water has very different physical properties than air.

Think back to early June and how chilly the water was for swimming, even on warm days. The chemical properties of water cause it to change temperature more slowly than both the air and the ground, keeping the lakes cool through midsummer but allowing their warmth to linger.

Lake water temperatures are at their summer peak right about now, and relative warmth will prevail well into September, even as the nights start to cool down. The first frosts of fall will cause only a modest cool down of the lakes. It will take a lot of cold weather for the lakes to freeze over, and next spring, the winter ice will linger well past the first warm days of spring.