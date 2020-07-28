There is an interesting trend regarding our summer temperatures: Over the past few decades, the summertime average temperature for Fargo-Moorhead has risen slightly. However, there is an opposite trend of there being fewer days with high temperatures in the 90s and 100s.

From 1980-1989, there were 15 days in the 100s, but in the 26 years since 1989, there have been just four days in the 100s. Meanwhile, the average temperature has risen, particularly the average daily low temperature. What gives?

More humidity and more rainfall yield warmer nights, which raises the average temperature but also allow for fewer really hot days that are more likely when the soil is dry. Prior to 1990, when there was generally less rainfall, there were more hot days even though the climate was actually cooler. As the climate continues to warm, it is likely that those really hot days will become more common, especially in drier years.