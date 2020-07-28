He was messing around with prisms and sunbeams one day in 1800 when he noticed that the air in the red part of the spectrum seemed warmer than the other colors. Intrigued, he measured the spectrum of prism colors with a thermometer, and soon discovered that the air was actually warmest just outside the red light. He declared that there must be some sort of invisible light being refracted onto that spot and he called this light calorific from “calor,” the Latin word for heat.

We now call these rays infrared, and we now understand that this is how heat is radiated. When the sun feels warm on your skin, you are experiencing infrared radiation from 93 million miles away. This warmth, however, does not cause sunburn. Rather, it is the ultraviolet (UV) rays at the other end of the spectrum which are dangerous.