The best time of the year to see shooting stars has arrived. The Perseids Meteor Shower is a two- to three-week opportunity to enjoy warm evenings outside in a lawn chair or on a blanket staring up into the starry sky. If the night is clear and if you are patient, you are just about guaranteed to see a meteor or two.

The Perseids is an annual event caused by Earth passing through the path of comet Swift-Tuttle. The peak is expected to be around Aug. 11-12, but any clear night this week or next week should deliver a few shooting stars. The best time is midnight and afterward. Find a very dark location away from city light. Look anywhere from north to east a little less than halfway up from the horizon. Let your eyes adjust to the darkness. Enjoy the view, and don't forget to make a wish.