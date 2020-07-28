August may be the final month of summer, but it usually has the best weather. The average high temperature in Fargo Moorhead in August is 81 degrees. The average low is 57 degrees.

There is an average of 5 to 6 days of 90-degree weather. On average, 72 percent of the month's days are either sunny or partly cloudy, and 33 percent are full-on sunny. August is the least rainy of the three summer months, with an average of 2.56 inches of rain, compared to 3.9 inches in June. Most of our rain in August still comes from thunderstorms, but the severe weather is a little less frequent than in July and June.

Due to the heat capacity of water, area lakes reach their warmest temperatures of the year during August. Even though one or two cold fronts this month may bring an awakening memory of autumn chill, the weather in August is almost entirely comprised of summer at its best.