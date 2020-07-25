Our recent round of hot and humid weather has set no records for heat nor for humidity. Rather, it represents a typical summertime extreme. Temperatures in the 90s with dew points in the 70s is the sort of weather we get less than a handful of days a year, on average. Such conditions are average for a summer day across the South. For example, the average high and low temperatures for today in Dallas, Texas, are 96 and 76 degrees. In Jackson, Mississippi, the averages are 92 and 72.