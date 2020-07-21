From June 24 through July 19, a period of 23 days, the official temperature for Fargo-Moorhead as measured by the National Weather Service ASOS (Automated Surface Observation System) at Hector International Airport recorded a temperature of at least 80 degrees.

This is the fourth-longest stretch of days at or above 80 degrees on record since 1881. The longest run was 34 days ending July 27, 1964. The second-longest run was 30 days ending July 26, 1989. The third longest was 27 days ending Aug. 2, 1935.

Four of the 14 longest runs of 80-degree weather have been since 2000, which is another indicator of our climate getting consistently warmer in relatively subtle ways. The longest summertime (June through August) run of days below 80 degrees was 34 days ending July 3, 1969. Because this streak began on May 30, it is technically a run of 33 summer days.