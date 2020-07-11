Until last Friday morning, it had been two weeks since most of our region had experienced a night with temperatures cooler than 60 degrees. This warmer than average weather has given local residents a taste of what summer feels like a little further south. Dallas, Texas, has not had a temperature below 60 degrees since May 27.
Farther south, New Orleans has not registered a temperature below 60 degrees since May 11. Miami, Fla., has not been below 60 degrees since March 1. Key West, which has an almost tropical climate, last was cooler than 60 degrees on February 3, when it was 55. The coldest temperature in Key West this past winter was 52 degrees in January.