ASHBY, Minn. — At least one person has died after a vicious tornado tore through the countryside and lakes country southeast of Fergus Falls in Otter Tail County Wednesday night, July 8.

Dennis Schmidt, chairman of the Eagle Lake Township board, said he watched the tornado from a hill near his farm and said he knows the man who died.

He said the man was working in his shop when it collapsed on him. Schmidt wouldn't give the man's name, knowing that his next of kin likely had not been notified.

Emergency responders were blocking off traffic in the area as first responders with the Ashby Fire Department were going door to door checking on other rural residents after the tornado hit at about 5:20 p.m.

Roads were closed to the public throughout the area as homes and buildings were destroyed and trees were down, Schmidt said.

"There's insulation and tin all over the place," he added.

Nick Carletta, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, said the tornado that was possibly as wide as 500 yards at some points was one of the worst in the area in several years.

He said it could be on top of the scale for tornadoes, which would be an EF5.

"From preliminary evidence, it could be from an EF3 to an EF5," Carletta said. A NWS meteorologist was on the scene examining the damage.

An EF3 tornado means wind speeds reached 136 mph, and if it was an EF5 the wind was up to

Carletta said the meteorologist saw at least one home lifted from its foundation which would mean it was on the higher end of the tornado scale.

The tornado had "multiple touchdowns," he said as its path went from west of Ashby, across Interstate 94, to southeast of Dalton and then moved to the area south of Battle Lake.

A tornado warning for the area was issued at 5:08 p.m., Carletta said, and was lifted at 6 p.m. as the storm moved eastward.

"It was a bad one," Schmidt said about the twister he watched from about four miles away. He estimated the tornado was on the ground for about 20 minutes.

Carletta said it could have been on the ground for as long as 30 minutes.

"I watched it go down, then it would hit the water and go up and then back down again," Schmidt said.

He said the Sewell Lake area in south-central Otter Tail County, about six miles southeast of Dalton, was one of the hardest hit areas.

