There were 11 campers present, but unoccupied, at Lakeside when the storm hit the park at what owner Jeff LaVigne guessed would have been around 5 a.m. Out of the 11, campers nine of them were severely damaged and left toppled.

The park opened for the season last Friday and did not even make it a week, LaVigne said.

The damage looks like the work of a tornado, although that is not known for sure, LaVigne said. He said that he suspected that because the damaged campers were twisted instead of simply knocked over. There are some campers that are knocked over but the grill is still in place, he said.

According to LaVigne, the playground was destroyed, but the docks and picnic tables were left exactly where they had been.