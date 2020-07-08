A morning storm Wednesday downed power lines in Henning and is causing some outages throughout the area.

The City of Henning announced live power lines were down in the vicinity of the bus garage on Wednesday morning. City staff said the storm came through at about 5 a.m.

"This is going to be a major repair and is expected to take some time to fix," a Facebook post from the city read. "We will have to disrupt power to houses west of Marshall Ave to repair the lines. They are working as quickly and safely as possible, but this will be a big job! Please avoid this area completely!"

Deputy clerk Jessica Strege said she believed straight line winds caused a power pole to snap resulting in numerous power lines down in the city. There were also three warning sirens as the storm blew into town. Strege said that tree branches and some minor damage to an airport hanger were also seen.

Staff were hopeful power would be restored by noon.

Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative was also experiencing some outages in and around the Browerville, Cushing and Long Prairie areas. There was no estimated restoral time.

More severe weather is expected throughout Wednesday afternoon and into the evening for the Becker, Ottertail and Wadena counties, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.