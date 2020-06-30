Today's entry will finish our weeklong tour of the weather on other planets. The outer planets — Saturn, Uranus and Neptune — are all gas giants. These planets are much larger and more massive than Earth.

Although they are comprised mostly of the light elements hydrogen and helium, there are other chemicals which create spots and bands of color in their outer atmospheres. These planets have small solid cores, surrounded by liquid. The outer atmospheres are characterized by extreme winds blowing at hundreds and even thousands of miles per hour and rotating storms larger than planet Earth.

Because they are so far from the sun, most of their heat is internal, so there is little or no difference in temperature between the poles and equator on these planets. Because there are no discernible surfaces on which a person could stand to admire the sky, and because the atmospheric pressures would instantly crush anyone, it would not really be possible to stand on these planets and admire their beautiful multicolored skies, their numerous moons and their planetary rings.