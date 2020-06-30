The Great Red Spot in the outer atmosphere of Jupiter was the first weather in the universe other than on Earth to be observed by humans.

The Great Red Spot, which can be seen through a good telescope, is actually a hurricanelike storm with 300 mph winds that has been spinning for at least 300 years in approximately the same spot in the Jovian atmosphere. Jupiter is made mostly of gasses, with a relatively small solid metallic core surrounded by liquid metals, so there is no surface from which to stand and observe the sky.

However, if there were a surface a human could stand on, that human would be instantly crushed by extreme atmospheric pressure while attempting to breathe ammonia while dodging hailstones of diamonds. That’s right — the intense pressures in the Jovian atmosphere crush carbon into diamonds. Meanwhile, Europa, one of Jupiter’s countless moons, has a 60-mile-deep saltwater ocean which, although encased in ice, is thought to contain some of the chemicals necessary for life-forms to exist.