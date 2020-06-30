Mars has a thin atmosphere and at high altitudes, very thin cirrus clouds made of frozen crystals of carbon dioxide and water vapor. There are frequent windstorms on the Martian surface, which can blow at speeds of more than 50 mph. However, because the Martian air is very thin, less than 1 percent the density of Earth’s atmosphere, these high winds do not have nearly as much force as they would on Earth.

The thin Martian air does heat up in the sunlight to a temperature of around 70 degrees, but can just as easily fall to 50 below at night. Earthlings on Mars could not enjoy the weather because, without a spacesuit, the thin air would cause their blood to boil. One interesting aspect of Martian weather is the prevalence of dust devils. Large tornadolike vortices pick up Martian dust and produce huge, long-lasting red dust devils on sunny afternoons.