The 99 degree temperature in Fargo June 7 — it was 100 at the Moorhead airport and 95 in Grand Forks — came as a shock to the system. The weather cooled down quickly, with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s two days later. Since then, the weather has mostly delivered comfortable weather with highs in the 70s. Today it is warm again. This up and down weather is common here in the Northern Plains during summer. However, it is not common to have such variable weather farther south.