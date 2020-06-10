June 13 is just a typical day in the middle of June. For Fargo-Moorhead, the average high temperature is 77 degrees and the average low is 54. However, our weather here in the Northern Plains is really almost never typical or average.

The record high is 96 degrees set in 1987, but two years later, in 1989, came the coolest high temperature for this date at 56 degrees. The record low for this date is 37 degrees set in 1942, but in 1894, the overnight low was a warm 70. The most rain recorded on this date is 1.86 inches in 2007.

For Grand Forks, the average high is 65 and the average low is 52. The record high is 97 set in 1897 and the record low is 37 from 1969. The coldest high was 54 in 1979 and the warmest low was 80 degrees in 1893. The record rainfall for the date is 1.42 inches in 2000.