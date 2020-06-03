Over the entire period of record to 1881, the average hottest day of the year in Fargo-Moorhead is 98 degrees. However, that average has varied with a direct tie to precipitation.

When the weather goes through a multiyear dry period, the hottest temperatures have tended to be hotter by several degrees. Since 1993, the average hottest day of the year has been 96 degrees. During this period, average annual precipitation has been 24.32 inches. Our driest period on record was 1929 through 1940, when average annual precipitation was just 15.46 inches and the average hottest temperature was 104 degrees.

For the entire period of record since 1881, the average annual precipitation is 21.43 inches, and the average hottest day of the year has been 98 degrees. One notable outcome of this connection is that the general temperature rise over the past several decades related to global climate change has occurred during a trend of fewer hot summer days.