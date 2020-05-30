Although we were buried hip-deep in snow and concerned about a spring flood, the first five months of 2020 have been quite dry in our region. Total precipitation from Jan. 1 through May 31 was 3.93 inches, which is the 14th driest since 1881 and the driest since 1980. The Grand Forks total of 3.13 inches is the 13th driest since the record was started in 1893. This dry spell is in remarkable contrast to the period from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31 of 2019, which was the wettest on record in Grand Forks at 14.07 inches and the third-wettest in Fargo at 10.99 inches.