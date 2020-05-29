If you consider the entire period of record, from 1881 to date, the average annual daily high temperature in Fargo is 51.1 degrees, and the average annual daily low is 30.2 degrees for an average annual daily mean temperature of 40.7 degrees. For Grand Forks, the average annual daily high is 50.3 degrees and the average annual daily low is 28.2 degrees for an average annual daily mean temperature of 39.6 degrees.

If you consider the current complete three-decade period, from 1981-2010, also known as the "normal," the average annual highs are about a degree warmer and the average annual lows are about 2 degrees warmer. The average daily mean temperature is warmer than 32 degrees an average of 232 days a year in Fargo and 226 in Grand Forks.