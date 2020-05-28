The topsoil around the region is getting dry. Spring planting continues to be way behind the optimum, but this is due to a slow spring thaw and a cool temperature pattern which has limited evaporation so far this spring. However, the fact remains that rainfall has been scant since the snow melted.

This is not unusual in May as the atmosphere this time of year in our region is typically bereft of the type of high humidity that is known to contribute to heavy rains in the summer. When May is wet in our region, it is usually from a lot of general rain and not thunderstorms. We have not had much of either this spring.

The pattern setting up next week is expected to bring up higher humidity and a chance for showers and storms. Because the weather has been dry, this forecaster is reluctant to increase expectations too much. Showers and storms can be hit and miss. If the good rains mostly miss, the dry topsoil will be an increasing concern.