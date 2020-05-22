A friend, frustrated with our inconsistent weather, asked why our weather is so temperamental. The answer is that our weather is always changing because air is a fluid.

Sunlight warms the equatorial regions a lot more than the polar regions, so the tropics are hot and the poles are cold. In between, the air flows over mountains, through valleys and over water of varying temperatures. Warm air rises and rising air cools, causing water vapor to condense or freeze, and we get precipitation. Physical forces make rising air swirl one way and sinking air swirl in the other direction.

Here in the Northern Plains, all of these motions happen in the absence of geological boundaries, so the weather is especially prone to extremes. I was told this answer was helpful in explaining, but did not make the person feel better about our weather.