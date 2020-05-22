The average first 90-degree day is June 8. The record for the earliest 90-degree day is April 18, 1987. The latest first 90-degree day was Aug. 15, 1904, although there is one year on record, 1915, in which the temperature never did get to 90 degrees. Last year, the first 90-degree day was on May 30. In most years, the first 90-degree day has been in May or June.

The most recent exception to that rule was 2008, when the first 90-degree day was July 1. In 2004, it was April 28, and in 2003, it was July 19, so there is considerable variability. The last time there was a really unusual first 90-degree day was in 1993 when the first time to get to 90 was on Aug. 9. The average latest 90-degree day is Aug. 31, and the latest 90-degree day on record is Oct. 17, 1910.