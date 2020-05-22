Nine years ago this week, an EF5 rated tornado that destroyed a large part of Joplin, Missouri. The storm killed 160 people and injured well over a thousand. It is the most deadly tornado in the United States since the Woodward tornado killed 181 in Oklahoma and Kansas in 1947. A month before the Joplin tornado, 324 people died from tornadoes across the South in a three-day tornado super outbreak centered on Alabama. The total number of tornado fatalities in the United States in 2011 was 553, making it the deadliest year for tornadoes since 1925.