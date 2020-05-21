Rainbows, halos, sun dogs, light pillars and other so-called optical illusions are just that: illusions. They are not actually there. You can never get to the end of the rainbow. You cannot see light pillars from an airplane. You cannot see a sun dog from the other side. All of these optical phenomena are merely light which has been bent and sometimes refracted so that you seem to be seeing an object in the sky. In fact, what you see is not actually there.