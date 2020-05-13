The cold spring we have been enduring is showing signs of warming up. March this year was actually spot-on average. However, April began with a snowstorm and the cold has been persistent ever since.

For the period of April 1 through May 13, the average daily mean temperature is 40.8 degrees, which is about 4.5 degrees per day colder than the average since 1881.

This period is the coldest it has been since 2013, when the average daily mean temperature for April 1 through May 13 was 38.6 degrees. It is also the 17th coldest on record since 1881. Other springs with colder temperatures over this period in recent memory include 1996, 1979, 1967 and 1966. The coldest was 1907, with an average daily mean temperature of 34.3 degrees for this period.