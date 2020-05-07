All the temperatures used by the National Weather Service, such as the official Fargo Moorhead temperature at Hector Airport, are recorded to the nearest tenth of a degree in Celsius and then converted to Fahrenheit. If we report a current temperature of 70 degrees, for example, the actual temperature being recorded is somewhere between 69.5 and 70.4 degrees.

It is presumed that the instruments are probably only accurate to within a whole degree, however, so these temperatures are rounded up or down to the nearest whole number. If two days share a record high of say, 98 degrees, and if one was 97.6 and the other was 98.2, both would be treated as the same temperature and share the record.

It should be noted that many different types of thermometers with differing accuracy have been used over the years making subtle differences in records somewhat irrelevant.