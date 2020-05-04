The word "microclimate" is a meteorological term that refers to a small, localized, area that has a climate different from the surrounding region due to a geological and meteorological feature that affects the weather.

A perfect example of a microclimate is a large lake, such as Devils Lake or Lake of the Woods. Because water has a different heat capacity than soil, these lakes have a cooling effect in the spring and summer and a reverse warming effect in the fall. Once these lakes ice over in winter, the effect is neutralized. Smaller lakes also have this effect, but on a much smaller scale.

The Red River Valley is its own microclimate in the way the flatness of the land and the shape of the valley channels a north wind. This has the effect of enhancing the northerly component of a wind, frequently providing additional enhancement to many ground blizzards during winter.