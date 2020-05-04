Lightning deaths have been in decline in the United States for decades. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports lightning deaths of more than 400 per year in the 1940s and 1950s, but fewer than 30 per year over the past two decades. This decline is not because there have been fewer thunderstorms. Neither is it because of Doppler radar and better storm warnings. Severe thunderstorm warnings are not even issued for heavy lightning because most lightning deaths do not occur when a thunderstorm is raging. People go inside for that.