With the Minnesota walleye opening day coming this weekend, anglers, bait salesmen and resort owners are all equally eager for information regarding lake water temperatures and, in some cases, lake ice. Historically, ice-out has not always cooperated with opening day. Ice cover has lingered into the middle of May on lakes in west-central Minnesota on several occasions, including 1950, 1979, 2013 and 2014.

Several lakes with particularly long-standing records indicate 1950 as a particularly late year, with ice remaining on Lake Bemidji until May 22 and on Leech Lake until May 23. Most lakes in our region do not have ice-out records from before 1900, but weather records from the 1880s and 1890s suggest ice likely would not have melted on area lakes until even later some of those years.

Occasionally, ice leaves the lakes unusually early. Records indicate 1910, 2012 and 2016 as years with particularly early ice-out dates around mid- to late March.