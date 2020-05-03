Our first 60-degree day this spring was only 10 days ago. Eleven days ago, there were intermittent snow showers most of the day. Eighteen days ago, the high temperature was in the 20s. Four weeks ago, the winter snowpack had not yet melted away.

Here in the Northern Plains, spring is like a pot of potatoes; taking forever to boil and then suddenly boiling out all over the stove. It is not unusual to go from the last snowstorm to the first 80-degree day inside of a few days.

Growing up in Alabama, I recall spring as being a full season. The weather would usually be sunny and mild, occasionally warm but never hot, broken only rarely by severe storms, from the end of February until the middle of May, at which point summer would take over for the following five months.