About 80 percent of all tornadoes in the United States are rated as EF-0 or EF-1, with peak wind gusts below 110 mph. Any tornado has the potential to cause property damage, but wind gusts rated EF-0 or EF-1 are quite survivable if you can ride it out in a well-constructed building.

Mobile homes are not well-constructed when it comes to surviving a tornado. Scientific studies show a wind of 87 mph can move a trailer off its blocks. Wind at 98 mph can rip the roof off a mobile home, leaving people inside more than a little vulnerable. A regular house would likely come through the same storm with relatively minor damage.

The rarer, more violent tornadoes can inflict heavy damage on any house, of course, but your odds are still pretty good at survival if you get below ground level in a well-built home. The secret is to talk about a plan to get there in a hurry. Have you talked about your tornado plan?