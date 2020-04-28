Early in the spring, there is very little humidity available this far from the Gulf of Mexico. Air comes either from across the Rockies, where it loses much of its Pacific Ocean moisture, or it comes from nearby where there is little moisture available. The temperature may be 70 degrees for a couple of hours in the afternoon, but it has warmed from a morning low in the 30s or 40s.

As the humidity rises this summer, the daily temperature range between morning and afternoon will become smaller because the nights will not cool nearly as much. Summertime humidity also has the effect of allowing for less evaporation of water from the skin, which makes the air feel considerably warmer even at temperatures similar to what we will experience this afternoon.