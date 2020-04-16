The average date of the last frost in Fargo-Moorhead over the past three decades is May 8. This date is a few days earlier than it was a few decades ago. One subtle advantage of the warmer climate is that our average growing season is a few days longer than it used to be. However, the average date of the last frost is not an indicator of what to expect in any given spring and is in no way meant to signal anything about when the last frost is “supposed” to happen.