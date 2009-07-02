The fickle and unsettled nature of the weather this time of year can be revealed in a quick history review. In Fargo-Moorhead, today is the 140th April 26 on record. High temperatures have ranged from 89 degrees in 1952 to 28 degrees in 1950. The high was 32 on today's date in 2017, in case you've forgotten. The record low temperature is 17 degrees set in 2002, but the overnight low has been as warm as 56 degrees in 1901.

There has been rain or snow today in 69 of the 140 years, 47 of those with measurable precipitation. There has been more than an inch of rain four times. The most was 1.74 inches in 1924. This date's precipitation has fallen as snow 18 times, with six of those measurable. The heaviest snow on this date was 7.5 inches in 1994. This is why weather averages should not be taken to mean that which usually happens.