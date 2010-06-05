Concern about reducing contact with other people could turn a lot more of us into summer gardeners this year. So when should people be thinking about planting their garden? Cool weather vegetables such as peas, radishes and onions can be put into the ground as soon as the soil can be worked. Most summer garden plants will not tolerate frost, however, and this created a quandary.

The average last frost of spring is around the middle of May, but that is only an average. The final spring frost has been as late as June 20 in 1969 and as early as April 17 in 2007, so the average is not much help to the gardener anxious for ripe tomatoes. Many plants will struggle in consistently cool weather, especially if the ground is cold like it is this now. Looking ahead, there is at least a chance of frost all month but the risk decreases with each week, so when to plant is a matter of risk management.