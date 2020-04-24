It is beginning to look as though a temperature of 70 degrees will not be achieved this month in the Red River Valley. There were numerous readings in the 70s to our west earlier this week, but the warm front stalled before getting this far east.

The last April without reaching 70 degrees was 2008. Before that, the last time was 1997, although there were also no 70-degree days in 1996 and 1995. In all, there have been 22 April months since 1881 without any 70-degree weather. That works out to about 15 percent, so an April without any 70-degree weather is not really that unusual.

The fact that there is a full year in between opportunities makes it seem rarer than it actually is. Something that hasn't happened in 12 years sounds impressive, but something that happens 15 percent of the time sounds fairly routine. The average first 70 degree day is April 17.