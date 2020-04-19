It is possible you have seen or heard about a cluster of slow-moving lights in the sky, mysteriously moving slowly and quite obviously together. Fear not — they are not a fleet of alien ships, nor are they a government plot to spray the planet with COVID-19 (or anti-COVID-19, depending on your particular conspiracy theory).

Actually, they are a growing fleet of communication satellites being launched by Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, to provide satellite-based internet access to internet-poor areas. Already there are more than 350 of these low-orbit satellites, with a goal to place more than 1,500 into space by 2022 at a cost of more than $10 billion. The website findstarlink.com will show you upcoming chances to see the satellites based on your latitude and longitude.

Musk says he plans to use the profits of this venture to help fund his Mars project.