Forty years ago today, April 21, it was 100 degrees. In the middle of a warm and dry spring, an extremely hot, westerly wind developed, under a large upper level high pressure system. The combination of subsidence (downward moving air from aloft) and Chinook (down slope moving air along near the ground) resulted in extraordinary heat across the entire Northern Plains region.

Temperatures in the 90s were widespread. Fargo-Moorhead and Grand Forks, along with Waterloo, Iowa, all tied for the national high temperature that day at 100 degrees. This remains the only 100-degree day on record in April in the Red River Valley region. The weather conditions that day were unique and rare, but not freakishly so. When the soil is dry in April (before crops cover the black fields), the ground can get quite hot, which warms the air with extreme efficiency on sunny days.