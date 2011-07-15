Cold fronts and warm fronts will continue to do their thing. Spring is always a series of milestones and setbacks. However, the elimination of snow cover in the Northern Plains is the biggest milestone of all. The difference is due to the reflection of solar radiation by white snow versus the absorption by dark-colored soil. Temperatures warmer than we dared to dream of two weeks ago are now a possibility.

When snow covers the ground, it is difficult to warm the air out of the 40s. When black fields are soaking up the sun, a warm day can easily reach the 60s, 70s and beyond. Of course, cold fronts and warm fronts will still do their thing, but the weather will be generally much more like spring now that the winter snow is mostly gone.