It is often easy to relate a particular thing to a certain cause by association, but it is very important in science to also understand causation; why a certain thing is caused by something else. If a 4-year-old child becomes tall enough to flip a light switch for the first time and, simultaneously, the boom of a nearby lightning strike is heard, the young child might associate the switch with thunder and become afraid. An adult would know better, but many adults hold onto commonly held myths and misunderstandings about weather and science, also without considering the causation.