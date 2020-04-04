The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting life on earth in so many ways. It is even possible that the virus is causing weather models to be slightly less accurate. Commercial aircraft make observations of temperature, humidity, wind and pressure along their flight paths, and these data are incorporated into the initializing conditions of the weather models. Satellites, weather balloons, Doppler radar and many other tools are used to capture the state of the atmosphere before the models apply physics in an attempt to project how these conditions will change over time. The loss of so much aircraft data has resulted in a measurable decrease in model accuracy in March and early April.