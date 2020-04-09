One unintentional outcome of the coronavirus pandemic is the worldwide, perceptible and measurable decrease in air pollution due to the dramatic decreases in air and land travel. Likewise, there has been a similar reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. A few people have asked if this has anything to do with our present cool weather. It most certainly does not.

The burning of fossil fuels has been the main reason greenhouse gasses have been increasing in our atmosphere for many decades. A month or two of lower emissions will not change decades of increases in any significant way. In fact, the total volume of these gases in the air has hardly even changed. Other parts of the world are experiencing heat waves, cold snaps, and all manner of variable weather as usual. Global warming is the gradual change of these things over decades. No single, regional cold snap, heat wave, storm or other weather event should be used as evidence for or against climate change.