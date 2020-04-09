This month marks the sixtieth anniversary of the launch of the first weather satellite, TIROS-1. TIROS stands for Television Infrared Observational Satellite. The first pictures were fuzzy and very short on detail, but TIROS-1 did reveal a typhoon over the Pacific which could otherwise have gone unnoticed until it struck land. TIROS-1 only functioned for 78 days, but it changed weather forecasting forever by giving meteorologists the ability to identify and monitor storms in remote locations.
Over the last 60 years, satellite technology has greatly improved and weather satellites now take highly-detailed pictures every 5 to 15 minutes over most of the world. Satellite imagery also fills in the gaps in data left by weather balloons by estimating temperature and humidity throughout the atmosphere and can even detect lightning from their remote locations in orbit around Earth.