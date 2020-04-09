This month marks the sixtieth anniversary of the launch of the first weather satellite, TIROS-1. TIROS stands for Television Infrared Observational Satellite. The first pictures were fuzzy and very short on detail, but TIROS-1 did reveal a typhoon over the Pacific which could otherwise have gone unnoticed until it struck land. TIROS-1 only functioned for 78 days, but it changed weather forecasting forever by giving meteorologists the ability to identify and monitor storms in remote locations.