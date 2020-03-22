For the last couple of months, astronomers have been excited about the prospect of a potentially bright comet headed our way. Comet ATLAS brightened rapidly after being discovered in late December. The comet already has developed a tail, which will likely increase in brightness due to the ejection of gas and dust as the comet nears the sun. ATLAS is already visible with a small telescope, and had been showing signs of rapid brightening. Hopeful astronomers thought we might have a bright comet this spring.